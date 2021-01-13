Sabre and Jeju Air renew long-term distribution partnership

Jeju Air and Sabre Corporation affirm long-term relationship as the carrier ramps up route resumption

Sabre Corporation has announced the renewal of its long-term distribution partnership with Korea’s largest Low Cost Carrier (LCC), Jeju Air. The renewed agreement means that Sabre will continue to distribute Jeju Air’s content to hundreds of thousands of travel agents, and the travelers they serve, through its extensive, worldwide travel marketplace.

Jeju Air typically operates scheduled domestic services between cities across South Korea as well as between Seoul and international destinations including Japan, China, Russia, the Mariana Islands, and a number of key destinations across Southeast Asia. Distributing its air content through Sabre’s Global Distribution System (GDS) will remain an important part of the carrier’s distribution strategy as the travel industry continues to strategize for recovery and growth amid the current pandemic.

“Jeju Air is a long-standing and valued Sabre customer and we’re thrilled they have affirmed our long-term relationship with this latest renewal,” said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales. “As the industry continues to deal with the impact of Covid-19, it is clear that LCC’s are playing a vital role in the recovery of the travel ecosystem, and we’re pleased to be able to support Jeju in its strategic aims. This latest renewal is testament to Jeju’s confidence in Sabre’s extensive distribution network and to our shared resilience and commitment to driving recovery in the South Korean market and beyond.”

“We have already seen strong recovery in South Korea’s domestic market aided by our position on the world’s top domestic route from Seoul to Jeju Island and have re-commenced flights to other key markets,” said MyungSub Yoo, Managing Director, Commercial Division, Jeju Air. “We know that old patterns in passenger preferences and behaviors are likely to continue to change and we needed the right travel technology partner to provide the intuitive solutions needed so we can adapt and grow. Continuing to be part of Sabre’s GDS will enable us to grow reach, target new geographic markets and reach high yield customers as we ramp back up to previous levels while preparing for the new post-COVID-19 new normal by planning our return to large-scale operations.”