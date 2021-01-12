Belize receives Safe Travels Stamp

Belize joins an esteemed group of destinations that have achieved this recognition, including Dubai, Mexican Caribbean, Barcelona, Jamaica, Mauritius and Saudi Arabia, among others

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is pleased to announce that Belize has achieved the Safe Travels Stamp, granted by the World Travel &Tourism Council (WTTC). The Safe Travels Stamp, the first global safety and hygiene stamp, was awarded to Belize in late December 2020 in recognition of the country’s enhanced health and safety protocols.

The stamp was developed in order to help restore confidence in travellers and revive the global travel and tourism sectors. It enables travellers to recognize destinations around the world that have adopted health and hygiene protocols that are aligned with the WTTC’s Safe Travels Protocols.

Belize joins an esteemed group of destinations that have achieved this recognition, including Dubai, Mexican Caribbean, Barcelona, Jamaica, Mauritius and Saudi Arabia, among others. Belize’s Tourism Gold Standard certification program for hotels, restaurants, tour operators and attractions and our comprehensive Health & Safety guidelines underscores that our highest priority is the health and safety of our guests.

“Belize is delighted to have received the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Stamp of Approval,” says Belize’s Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Anthony Mahler, “The WTTC’s Stamp of Approval is a milestone achievement for Belize, and is truly a strong testament of Belize’s unwavering commitment to an environment which is safe, secure and provides an authentic and meaningful experience to our visitors!”

The BTB continues to encourage and work with tourism stakeholders who have not yet applied for Tourism Gold Standard Certification (TGS) to do so.