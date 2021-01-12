Salt Lake City convention hotel on track for fall 2022 opening

Estimated to cost $377 million, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City is scheduled to be completed and hosting its first guests in the fall of 2022

One year after its groundbreaking ceremony, Salt Lake’s convention hotel — the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City — is on schedule for completion in October 2022.

The tower concrete construction is completed through level three and the podium steel erection begins later this month. Through the first quarter of 2021, the exterior façade installation will begin, escalators on meeting room levels will be hoisted into place and the vertical construction is slated to continue to progress with topping out of the project to come at the end of this year.

“Seeing the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City taking shape is both exciting and promising for Salt Lake’s meeting and convention future and the recovery of our visitor economy from the devastating effects of COVID-19,” said Kaitlin Eskelson, president & CEO of Visit Salt Lake.

“Our sales team will soon have everything meeting professionals want and they’re working hard to fill this new property and the many others throughout our community to ensure the long-term success of Salt Lake’s hospitality community.”