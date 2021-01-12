Jetcraft appoints Americas Sales Director

Spangler will oversee Jetcraft’s strategic partnerships in the region, including Aerolineas Ejecutivas which operates as a Jetcraft authorized representative in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and the Latin market in Florida and Texas

Jetcraft, a business jet sales and acquisitions firm, is strengthening the company’s presence in the Americas with the appointment of Todd Spangler as Sales Director covering Florida, Central and South America.

Spangler joins Jetcraft following a 25-year career in business aviation, with senior level sales positions at Bombardier, Elliott Jets, Hawker Beechcraft and NetJets. As Sales Director for the Americas, Spangler will oversee Jetcraft’s strategic partnerships in the region, including Aerolineas Ejecutivas which operates as a Jetcraft authorized representative in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and the Latin market in Florida and Texas.

Chad Anderson, President at Jetcraft, says: “While 2020 was undoubtedly challenging, the surge in aircraft transactions we witnessed in Q4 demonstrates the resilience of business aviation and the ability of our industry to attract a new generation of users during the Covid-19 recovery.

“We’re confident 2021 will continue to see positive momentum, particularly in the Americas. Todd’s experience in the brokerage, operator and OEM sectors delivers a promising mix to Jetcraft and increased value to our clients, supporting our continued growth in the southeast US and Latin American markets.”