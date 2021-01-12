Americans’ top post-COVID travel destinations revealed

American travelers are not just ruminating, but planning post-COVID domestic and long haul leisure travel

The past year has been difficult for eager travelers and vacation-goers. But, thanks to vaccine developments, there’s light at the end of the tunnel!

And while stuck at home, we’ve been dreaming and searching for our next travel destination…

New research reveals the most in-demand future vacation destinations for the US and how it differs from state to state.

The USA’s Top Ten Travel Destinations:

Rank Country Searches 1 Puerto Rico 580,100 2 Mexico 476,690 3 Maldives 312,200 4 Japan 288,700 5 Jamaica 269,100 6 Greece 247,000 7 Aruba 244,400 8 Costa Rica 230,400 9 Bahamas 224,200 10 Iceland 189,100

Puerto Rico is the most popular destination with 580,100 searches. It looks like many Americans are planning a trip fairly close to home once the COVID-19 pandemic allows!

The USA’s Top Ten Cities, Islands and Regional Destinations:

Rank City/Island/Region Country Searches 1 Bora Bora French Polynesia 555,400 2 Cancún Mexico 425,160 3 Paris France 330,400 4 Dubai United Arab Emirates 293,000 5 Mumbai India 284,850 6 Bali Indonesia 242,700 7 London United Kingdom 227,480 8 Tulum Mexico 194,090 9 Tokyo Japan 166,280 10 Cabo San Lucas Mexico 153,780

Looking specifically at the cities and regions that Americans are most looking forward to traveling to, the list is largely dominated by destinations in North America and the Caribbean.

Bora Bora in French Polynesia takes the top spot with over 500,000 searches. It appears many Americans are looking for an aqua-centric luxury vacation post-pandemic!

Paris ranks third place with 330,400 searches. The romance capital of the world looks set to be a popular destination for many loved-up Americans…

The Top Five Destinations with the Biggest Decline:

Rank Destination Search Increase/ Decrease Search Increase/ Decrease (%) 1 Hong Kong -124,570 -48.8% 2 Singapore -171,580 -41.8% 3 Cuba -168,000 -39.2% 4 Bermuda -165,600 -38.4% 5 Thailand -185,100 -31.0%

Hong Kong had the biggest decline in searches, losing nearly half (48.8%). They were affected not just by the pandemic, but also widespread political protests in the last year.