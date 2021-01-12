Americans’ top post-COVID travel destinations revealed
American travelers are not just ruminating, but planning post-COVID domestic and long haul leisure travel
The past year has been difficult for eager travelers and vacation-goers. But, thanks to vaccine developments, there’s light at the end of the tunnel!
And while stuck at home, we’ve been dreaming and searching for our next travel destination…
New research reveals the most in-demand future vacation destinations for the US and how it differs from state to state.
The USA’s Top Ten Travel Destinations:
|Rank
|Country
|Searches
|1
|Puerto Rico
|580,100
|2
|Mexico
|476,690
|3
|Maldives
|312,200
|4
|Japan
|288,700
|5
|Jamaica
|269,100
|6
|Greece
|247,000
|7
|Aruba
|244,400
|8
|Costa Rica
|230,400
|9
|Bahamas
|224,200
|10
|Iceland
|189,100
Puerto Rico is the most popular destination with 580,100 searches. It looks like many Americans are planning a trip fairly close to home once the COVID-19 pandemic allows!
The USA’s Top Ten Cities, Islands and Regional Destinations:
|Rank
|City/Island/Region
|Country
|Searches
|1
|Bora Bora
|French Polynesia
|555,400
|2
|Cancún
|Mexico
|425,160
|3
|Paris
|France
|330,400
|4
|Dubai
|United Arab Emirates
|293,000
|5
|Mumbai
|India
|284,850
|6
|Bali
|Indonesia
|242,700
|7
|London
|United Kingdom
|227,480
|8
|Tulum
|Mexico
|194,090
|9
|Tokyo
|Japan
|166,280
|10
|Cabo San Lucas
|Mexico
|153,780
Looking specifically at the cities and regions that Americans are most looking forward to traveling to, the list is largely dominated by destinations in North America and the Caribbean.
Bora Bora in French Polynesia takes the top spot with over 500,000 searches. It appears many Americans are looking for an aqua-centric luxury vacation post-pandemic!
Paris ranks third place with 330,400 searches. The romance capital of the world looks set to be a popular destination for many loved-up Americans…
The Top Five Destinations with the Biggest Decline:
|Rank
|Destination
|Search Increase/ Decrease
|Search Increase/ Decrease (%)
|1
|Hong Kong
|-124,570
|-48.8%
|2
|Singapore
|-171,580
|-41.8%
|3
|Cuba
|-168,000
|-39.2%
|4
|Bermuda
|-165,600
|-38.4%
|5
|Thailand
|-185,100
|-31.0%
Hong Kong had the biggest decline in searches, losing nearly half (48.8%). They were affected not just by the pandemic, but also widespread political protests in the last year.