Americans’ top post-COVID travel destinations revealed

American travelers are not just ruminating, but planning post-COVID domestic and long haul leisure travel

Harry S. Johnson Harry S. JohnsonJanuary 12, 2021 18:21
The past year has been difficult for eager travelers and vacation-goers. But, thanks to vaccine developments, there’s light at the end of the tunnel!

And while stuck at home, we’ve been dreaming and searching for our next travel destination…

New research reveals the most in-demand future vacation destinations for the US and how it differs from state to state.

The USA’s Top Ten Travel Destinations:

RankCountrySearches
1Puerto Rico580,100
2Mexico476,690
3Maldives312,200
4Japan288,700
5Jamaica269,100
6Greece247,000
7Aruba244,400
8Costa Rica230,400
9Bahamas224,200
10Iceland189,100

Puerto Rico is the most popular destination with 580,100 searches. It looks like many Americans are planning a trip fairly close to home once the COVID-19 pandemic allows!

The USA’s Top Ten Cities, Islands and Regional Destinations:

RankCity/Island/RegionCountrySearches
1Bora BoraFrench Polynesia555,400
2CancúnMexico425,160
3ParisFrance330,400
4DubaiUnited Arab Emirates293,000
5MumbaiIndia284,850
6BaliIndonesia242,700
7LondonUnited Kingdom227,480
8TulumMexico194,090
9TokyoJapan166,280
10Cabo San LucasMexico153,780

Looking specifically at the cities and regions that Americans are most looking forward to traveling to, the list is largely dominated by destinations in North America and the Caribbean.

Bora Bora in French Polynesia takes the top spot with over 500,000 searches. It appears many Americans are looking for an aqua-centric luxury vacation post-pandemic!

Paris ranks third place with 330,400 searches. The romance capital of the world looks set to be a popular destination for many loved-up Americans…

The Top Five Destinations with the Biggest Decline:

RankDestinationSearch Increase/ DecreaseSearch Increase/ Decrease (%)
1Hong Kong-124,570-48.8%
2Singapore-171,580-41.8%
3Cuba-168,000-39.2%
4Bermuda-165,600-38.4%
5Thailand-185,100-31.0%

Hong Kong had the biggest decline in searches, losing nearly half (48.8%). They were affected not just by the pandemic, but also widespread political protests in the last year.

