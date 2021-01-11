New dual General Manager appointed at The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Miami Beach

Jacqueline “Jackie” Volkart has been named GM of Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour

Jacqueline “Jackie” Volkart has been appointed dual general manager at The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Miami Beach, including the newly re-imagined, 376-room Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and the 95-room Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour. She joins the Miami resorts with over 30 years of hospitality management experience.

“I am thrilled to return to Miami and continue my career with The Ritz-Carlton in this exciting and dynamic market,” said Jackie. “Each hotel offers a truly unique Miami Beach experience, and I am honored to be a part of a team that helps create lasting memories for our guests.”

Most recently, she served as general manager at The St. Regis San Francisco, where under her leadership, the hotel completed a full guest room and banquet facility renovation and re-gained the prestigious Forbes Five Star Award for 2021. The hotel also earned the San Francisco and California Green Business Awards.

Jackie is a veteran of Marriott International, having joined the company in 1990 as the Director of Catering and Conference Services during the opening of Casa Magna Resort in Cancun. She was then selected to join the opening team at The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun as Director of Meetings and Special Events. From there, she continued to take on leadership positions within The Ritz-Carlton brand, and went on to serve in Hotel and General Manager roles at The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne, The Ritz Carlton, Battery Park, The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove and The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan.

Throughout her career, she has served as an industry advocate, serving as a board member or chair of numerous advisory committees and Marriott Business Councils.

Jackie has a Bachelor of Science degree in international hospitality management at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland and earned her MBA in international hospitality and service industries management at Glion Higher Institute of Education, also in Switzerland. She is multilingual, a fluent speaker of Swiss, German, French, Spanish and Italian.