African Tourism Board shining, fighting, and endorsing at General Assembly

African Tourism Board Assembly endorsement for UNWTO Secretary-General

The Chairman of the African Tourism Board Cuthbert Ncube today endorsed Her Excellency Mai Al Khalifa from Bahrain for the post of Secretary-General for UNWTO.

UNWTO upcoming election will be held in Madrid in a week from today on January 18.

Ncube summarized the achievements of this organization in 2020 when going through impossible times.

Patron Dr. Taleb Rifai has been taking a lead in helping the organization to enter a new phase to move forward.

Tourism leaders including VP Alain St. Ange from Seychelles, head of Commission Dr. Walter Mzembi and many more attended this important first General Assembly.

Ncube and Juergen Steinmetz will get help with three more directors added to the organization to help with an updated structure for ATB. The new directors will report to a second General Assembly to be called on April 2, 2021, to elect a permanent leadership team.

COVID-19 remains an enormous challenge and threat. Project Hope, established by Dr. Taleb Rifai, Dr. Peter Tarlow , Dr. Walter Mzembi and Alain St. Ange with ministers of tourism and high level leaders from around Africa will continue their fight against this common enemy.