The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes unveils $30 million renovation and redesign

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes unveiled its highly anticipated, newly renovated guest rooms, luxury pool and Club Lounge. The $30 million renovation features cohesive, layered, and refined accommodations, a new luxury pool and cabanas and updated Club Lounge.

Due to be complete February 2021, the 582 guest rooms will feature design inspired by the natural beauty of the property’s lushly landscaped grounds, wildlife-filled water and surrounding habitats. Each room offers guests a sanctuary to relax and unwind with added technology touchpoints for the modern traveler including higher quality internet speed and more user-friendly outlet placements. This new design brings in soft colors, plush textures, and distinctive architectural elements that combine elegant lines and modern details for a cosmopolitan ambience that excites, pleases, and comforts.

Guests are welcomed into the room with a marine-inspired courtesy ledge dotted with nautical details, and curated artwork alluding to the gentle, more refined, and unexpected slices of local life. Inspired design elements continue throughout the guest room with upholstered wall panels, cozy bedside lighting delicately diffused through linen lampshades and globe-shaped cut-glass pendants dangling from the ceiling. Echoing The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes‘ grounds and 500 acres of natural beauty, carefully considered artwork is arranged throughout the room, inspiring feelings of motion and repose through framed photographic images of natural movement and stillness on water, sand, and the wide-open skies above Florida.

Continuing with this nature driven theme, the layered stone countertop minibar boasts a distinctive cabinet design resembling a fishing basket stocked for a day of adventure. The room’s custom furniture, including upholstered and wooden chairs, stuffed couch, and chaise lounge, is detailed for attractiveness and comfort, with rich and opulent finishes and warm tones that invite guests to kick back, relax, and linger. Wall-to-wall carpeting is soft and textured, with a custom pattern carefully considered to complement other elements of the room. Meanwhile, guest bathrooms are sleek and richly detailed with a double vanity sink, marble flooring and splashguards, roomy tub with shower, and separate water closet.

Following the completion of the guest rooms, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes will also be renovating its beautiful sprawling pool and cabanas and the luxe Ritz-Carton Club Lounge, allowing guests to get together, relax and dine in a new modern space. The pool and lounge will be completed by March 2021.