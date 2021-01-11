WHO: No back to normal in 2021

A return to normalcy won’t be possible until herd immunity is achieved worldwide — a goal that is unlikely in 2021, although some countries may achieve it within their own borders, says World Health Organization Outbreak Alert and Response Network chair Dale Fisher.

“Remember, ending the COVID-19 pandemic is one of [humanity’s] great races, and whether we like it or not, we will win or lose this race together,” says WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus