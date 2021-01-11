Lisa Mize named executive director of Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitor Bureau

During a very challenging 2020, Lisa successfully navigated the CVB through a pandemic that threatened the survival of area businesses and assisted in promoting the safety of our community to local, regional and national audiences

Lisa Mize, the interim executive director of The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitor Bureau (SDCVB) has been appointed to lead the CVB as its new executive director starting January 11.

Mize, who served as the interim executive director for SDCVB since June 2019, was hired by the Saugatuck Douglas Board of Directors after a nearly two-year search following the resignation of Josh Albrecht in 2019.

“Lisa brings tremendous experience and proven leadership to Saugatuck Douglas tourism,” said SDCVB Board of Directors Chairman, Mike Jones. “During a very challenging 2020, Lisa successfully navigated the CVB through a pandemic that threatened the survival of area businesses and assisted in promoting the safety of our community to local, regional and national audiences. Her tenacity and collaboration with local municipalities and organizations, helped result in one of the most successful tourism seasons our area has seen.”



Lisa comes to this position with more than a year of leading the CVB as the interim executive director where she helped strengthen the perception of the bureau in the community. Prior to her role with the CVB, Mize worked in radio, TV and magazine sales.



“I am thrilled and honored to assist in promoting and marketing the Saugatuck, Douglas and Fenville areas. These beautiful, resort communities that are so beloved by the visitors who come here year after year, hold a special place in my heart. I grew up, went to school and worked here, and my roots in this area run very deep,” Mize said. “I look forward to leading this bureau and working alongside our board of directors, small business owners, and community leaders to help grow our membership and elevate our status from a CVB to a Destination Marketing Organization.”

