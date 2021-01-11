IMEX cancelled once again

IMEX Frankfurt scheduled for May 25-27, 2021, has officially been cancelled as announced by the IMEX Group Chairman Ray Bloom and CEO Carina Bauer.

The Chairman of IMEX Group, Ray Bloom, along with CEO Carina Bauer announced that IMEX 2021 scheduled for May 25-27, 2021 will have to be cancelled due to the surging COVID-19 cases around the world. IMEX 2020 had to be cancelled as well due to the coronavirus.

In a letter signed by Bloom and Bauer, they said:

It is with regret that we announce the cancellation of IMEX in Frankfurt 2021, due to take place at Messe Frankfurt from May 25-27, 2021.

We know the timing of our announcement comes as a blow so early in 2021. More than anything, and like you, we’re eager to deliver some good news and mark a fresh start.

When we were compelled to cancel IMEX in Frankfurt and IMEX America last year we hoped 2021 would see the early recovery of the industry and the IMEX shows. We still believe wholeheartedly that a resurgence will come, but sadly we do not believe it will happen in time for us to deliver a strong and successful event in May.

IMEX in Frankfurt is a hugely global event – our exhibitors and buyers represent 150+ countries – and we are, therefore, reliant on international travel routes being open in the coming weeks to allow our buyers and exhibitors from across the world to confirm their participation.

All that said, we are genuinely positive about the future.

Industry prospects

The vaccine roll-out and improvements in rapid testing programs give us great confidence for the prospects of our industry and of travel in general. We are very confident that we’ll be able to deliver a successful IMEX America in Las Vegas from November 9-11; as well as the 20th anniversary edition of IMEX in Frankfurt in 2022 (April 26-28). The IMEX Team is already working hard with our partners in both locations to create and deliver successful shows that will drive the future growth and prosperity of our industry.

In the meantime, we remain committed to value creation. We’ll be working with industry partners on digital activations and experiences that deliver on our mission of uniting and advancing the business events industry – doing everything we can to educate, innovate and help you to make powerful connections with the right people.

You can count on IMEX

We remain at the service of the industry and cannot wait to see all our industry friends again in person. When we do deliver another IMEX show – you can count on it being one worth waiting for.

#rebuildingtravel