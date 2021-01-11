Armed and Dangerous: US Protesters Planning Attacks?

The FBI issued a memo to law enforcement all over the United States of possible violent and armed protests leading to the inauguration of President Biden. Police in Washington warned not to travel to the capital at this time. Law enforcement in all 50 states are under alert.

The Parler Social Media Network, a social media that welcomes right-wing messages and claims it’s about “Free Speech” is down. The reason is unknown. The Parler App was removed from the Apple Store after Twitter and Facebook disabled the accounts for US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump, however, kept sending messages on Parler and Telegram.

The last message by the President posted to the “more friendly to him” social media network “Telegram” on January 8 saying: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Insiders are thinking something is boiling in the United States right-wing society. The goal may be to disrupt the Inauguration by President Elect Biden on January 20. This chatter was now confirmed by the FBI, and it may get ugly.

The FBI has sent a memo to law enforcement agencies across the country warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols starting Jan. 16, and also says an armed group has threatened to travel to Washington, D.C., the same day and stage an uprising if Congress removes President Donald Trump from office, according to a senior law enforcement official.

The memo includes information provided by the ATF, DEA, Defense Department, Park Police, and the U.S. Marshals, among other agencies, according to the official statement. Some of the information came from social media, some from open sources, and some from other sources of information.

A post on Twitter this morning says:

@FBI now reports in a bulletin “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.

The senior law enforcement official says the FBI’s National Crisis Coordination Center distributed the update to law enforcement agencies as a summary of threat information received following last Wednesday’s deadly mob attack on the Capitol.

According to the memo, the armed group that has discussed traveling to Washington on Jan. 16 said there would be a huge uprising if Congress tries to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment.

With Coronavirus spiraling in the United States, it would be helpful for everyone in the United States to stay home.