Carlos Vogeler joins Global Wine Tourism Organization

The Global Wine Tourism Organization integrates both public and private sectors to contribute to the socio-economic development of wine tourism destinations

Former UNWTO Executive Director Carlos Vogeler has joined the Global Wine Tourism Organization (GWTO) as Senior Advisor. In his introduction letter to his friends, and now colleagues, he said, “I join this great project to work with its exceptional team of people committed to helping tourism destinations through the development and promotion of wine tourism. I share with you all the excitement of this project and would like to offer my support in promoting the activities of the Organization in your respective areas of work to bring value to our members”.

Together with Rafael Ansón (President of Honor) and José Antonio Vidal (GWTO Founder and Governing Board’s President CEO), Carlos Vogeler will coordinate the Operations team – Regional Directors, Departments Directors, and Business Development Director -, “with the aim of supporting and collaborating in the achievement of their respective and common objectives”, said the new Senior Advisor.

“We have ahead of us a fascinating and yet challenging task in building and shaping the Organization. In doing this, we will develop institutional relations with all the stakeholders, including national, regional, and local governments, as well as the private sector”, concluded Carlos Vogeler.

For his part, José Antonio Vidal pointed out that “with Carlos Vogeler’s appointment, the GWTO has completed its management team for each of the key corporate management areas”.

Carlos Vogeler spent the last two years at the Ministry of Tourism in Oman leading the Government’s Tourism Strategy Plan. Prior to that, he held the position of Executive Director and Regional Director for the Americas of UNWTO, the UN specialized agency for tourism. He had also been elected Chairman of the Affiliate Members of UNWTO when working in the private sector. He is a tenured professor of Business Economics at the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid. Former Vice President for Western Europe and Institutional Relations for the Wyndham Worldwide Group and Deputy General Manager at Pullmantur.