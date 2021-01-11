Best states for adrenaline seekers named

California has more options for the likes of rock climbing, surfing, hiking, skydiving, and hang gliding than any other state

A new study has ranked all 50 states based on the number of available activities in ten categories, from rock climbing to surfing, skiing to skydiving, to reveal the 2021 Adventure Index.

The top 10 adventure destinations in 2021

Rank State Rock Climbing Routes Hiking Trails Mountain Biking Trails Kayaking Spots Ski Resorts Zip Lines Surfing Spots Caving Grottos Skydiving Drop Zones Hang Gliding Location Overall Score 1 California 34,080 10,386 984 247 35 15 103 11 22 30 90.42 2 Colorado 29,006 4,121 1,323 162 32 17 0 6 3 7 55.92 3 New York 4,738 3,050 283 215 50 13 11 6 11 4 48.42 4 Pennsylvania 2,884 2,218 294 223 25 17 0 12 5 1 44.37 5 Virginia 5,048 1,624 286 248 5 11 5 14 7 3 42.35 6 North Carolina 3,019 2,041 534 192 6 21 14 3 9 4 40.91 7 Wisconsin 4,290 766 382 234 36 13 3 2 8 4 40.75 8 Michigan 956 1,124 298 244 44 13 1 2 7 3 40.57 9 Florida 26 1,609 282 208 1 15 8 5 15 9 39.90 10 Texas 3,218 1,656 274 248 2 10 3 8 11 7 39.65

California

Coming out on top by some distance was the Golden State, California, which boasts over 45,000 adventure activities across ten different categories, having more options for the likes of rock climbing, surfing, hiking, skydiving, and hang gliding than any other state.

The sheer variety of the Californian landscape makes it perfect for all manner of adventuring, whether it’s surfing off the Pacific Coast, hiking in the Sierra Mountains or mountain biking through the Redwoods.

Colorado

Colorado is known around the world for its skiing, with 32 ski resorts located in the state, including some of the world’s very best, such as Vail, Aspen Snowmass and Telluride.

But if skiing isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty to enjoy in the outdoors in Colorado, which has more mountain biking tracks than any other state in our research. The state is also home to the Rocky Mountains, which are a paradise for hikers and climbers.

New York

New York State was actually home to more ski resorts than world-renowned destinations than any other state and also scored highly on the number of kayaking destinations, whether that be in beautiful upstate NY, or even in the rivers surrounding Manhattan, with the iconic skyline as the backdrop.