World’s first Airbus A321P2F delivered

Airbus A321P2F is the first aircraft in its size category to offer containerized loading in both the main and lower deck

BBAM Limited Partnership announced today the delivery of the first Airbus A321P2F on lease to Titan Airways. The Airbus A321P2F is the first production of a passenger to freighter conversion of an Airbus A321. The delivery is the first of several A321P2F conversions that BBAM has contracted with Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW).

“BBAM is at the forefront of the passenger to freighter conversion program with the delivery of the world’s first A321P2F, which also marks first lease of this aircraft type in the world,” said Steve Zissis, President and CEO of BBAM. “We are working with ST Engineering, Airbus and EFW on the new A321P2F program, which delivers strongly in the areas of innovativeness and value enhancement. Through this partnership, and with our customer Titan Airways, we are delivering a solution that fully meets our customer’s requirements and drives value for our investors.”

“We are delighted to take delivery of our first A321P2F from BBAM and EFW,” said Alastair Willson, Managing Director of Titan Airways. “Titan Airways has over 32 years of successful freight and passenger operations, and has been an Airbus operator since 2013. The A321P2F will enable us to utilize all the benefits of this type into our air freight activities including best-in-class economics, reduced noise, a lower carbon footprint and real time health monitoring, ensuring the highest levels of reliability.”

“We want to thank our customer, BBAM and operator of this freighter, Titan Airways for entrusting us with growing their freighter fleet with a new member of the Airbus freighter family,” said Andreas Sperl, Chief Executive Officer of EFW. “As our A321P2F program steadily gains traction with more redeliveries, we will, together with our parent companies ST Engineering and Airbus, double down on delivering this innovative solution to the market and capturing more narrowbody freighter market share.”

The A321P2F is the first in its size category to offer containerized loading in both the main (up to 14 full container positions) and lower deck (up to 10 container positions). EFW’s A321P2F solution has a generous and proven gross payload of over 28 metric tons, with further upside potential in future conversions. The solution, which comes with optimized weight distribution to enable empty flights and random loading, accords high flexibility for operators, in particular express carriers. The program is the only OEM solution for A321P2F in the market that also ensures lifecycle value, given its superiority in quality, reliability and ease of maintenance.