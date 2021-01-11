Qatar Airways resumes flights to Riyadh

Qatar Airways will operate a daily service to Riyadh on wide-body aircraft including the Airbus A350, Boeing 777-300 and Boeing 787-8

Qatar Airways today resumed flights to Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a daily service. QR1164 from Hamad International Airport to King Khalid International Airport took off in Doha at 13:45 local time and landed safely at its destination at 15:10. The flight was operated by Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350-1000.

Later this week, Qatar Airways will resume flights to Jeddah on Thursday, 14 January (QR1188 departing DOH at 18:50) and to Dammam on Saturday, 16 January (QR 1150 departing Doha at 17:10).

Passengers from KSA can once again enjoy the award-winning Qsuite, featuring sliding privacy doors and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator. The Qsuite seat layout is a 1-2-1 configuration, providing passengers with one of the most spacious, fully private, comfortable, and socially distanced products in the sky.

