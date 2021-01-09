Turks & Caicos Islands Tourism mourns the loss of Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart

Gordon 'Butch' Stewart made immeasurable contribution to Turks & Caicos Islands tourism through Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages and Spa

Today the Tourism Industry in the Turks & Caicos Islands mourns the loss of Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts International Gordon Butch Stewart.

The Board of Directors, management and staff of the Turks & Caicos Tourist Board extend condolences to the Stewart family. Mr. Stewart has made an immeasurable contribution to the tourism industry of the Turks & Caicos Islands through Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages and Spa.

As the largest resort and largest private sector employer in the country, this loss is felt throughout the Turks and Caicos Islands and indeed the entire Caribbean region.

We join with the industry in celebrating a visionary leader whose life and legacy should inspire us all to dream bigger and aspire to greatness. May he rest in peace.