Dominica revises COVID-19 country risk classification

Dominica re-classifies Barbados as the HIGH-RISK COVID-19 classification

The Government of Dominica has taken a responsible decision to revise the COVID-19 Country Risk Classifications for travel from the CARICOM Travel Bubble, Low, Medium and High-Risk Countries.

Effective January 6th, 2021, Barbados has been reclassified to the HIGH-RISK classification. Travelers from Barbados to Dominica must submit the online health screening form and submit a negative PCR test where swabs were taken within 24-72 hours of arrival into Dominica. Upon exiting the port of entry, travelers will submit to a quarantine period of up to 7 days where a PCR test is taken on day 5 after arrival and results are expected within 24-48 hours. Travelers must submit themselves to mandatory quarantine and may opt to quarantine at the Government operated facility or at a Safe in Nature certified property under a ‘Managed Experience’.

The Safe in Nature Commitment and Managed Experiences are available to all visitors, including guests from high risk classified countries visiting Dominica.

Discover Dominica Authority continues to work with Health Officials to ensure the safety and security of visitors to the island, and with Tourism stakeholders to ensure a unique managed experience in a responsible manner.