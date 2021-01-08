Anguilla Tourism Board appoints new Director of Tourism

Stacey Liburd named Anguilla's new Director of Tourism

The Hon. Minister of Tourism, Mr. Hayden Hughes, today announced the appointment of Mrs. Stacey Liburd to the position of Director of Tourism, effective January 4, 2021.

“We have put together a very strong Board at the ATB,” said Minister Hughes. “The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) will be strengthened by this appointment that was made by me after careful consideration in consultation with my Tourism partners and in keeping with the ATB Act. Mrs. Liburd possesses the skills to help navigate the day-to-day operations during these unprecedented times and she has our confidence and support as we forge ahead,” the Minister continued.

“Stacey Liburd is the ideal candidate for this important position,” said Mr. Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board. “She is a creative tourism marketer and a results-oriented manager with a proven ability to develop and execute marketing campaigns and trade initiatives that deliver results. We are confident in her leadership skills and ability to guide the Anguilla Tourist Board and our industry through our recovery in the post-COVID era.”

Prior to her appointment, Mrs. Liburd served as a member of the ATB Board of Directors where she chaired the Marketing Committee. She comes to the position with a wealth of business development, sales and marketing experience in tourism, having represented a cross-section of Anguilla’s most exceptional resort and villa properties. She has served as Sales and Marketing Manager for Quintessence Hotel, a Relais and Château Property, Santosha Estate, Long Bay Villas, Zemi Beach House and the brand new Tranquility Beach Resort Anguilla, developing comprehensive marketing and advertising campaigns and sales programs to increase brand awareness as well as drive business to the resorts. As Business Development Manager for Calypso Charters, she focused on introducing extensive hiring and training programs for the staff, as well as expanding the number of accounts with hotels, villas and tour operators.

“I am honored that the Board has entrusted me with this awesome responsibility,” stated Mrs. Liburd. “I am a passionate believer in Anguilla’s extraordinary tourism product and look forward to working closely with my colleagues at the Board, the Ministries of Health and Tourism, and with our industry stakeholders to recapture our market share, rebuild and rebrand our destination as the most desirable vacation experience in the Caribbean.”

Mrs. Liburd holds a Bachelor of Science (Law) Degree from City University of New York – John Jay College. She also holds a Certificate in Hospitality & Tourism Management from Florida Atlantic University and obtained the Chartered Director (C.Dir.) designation from The Caribbean Governance Training Institute.