Alaska Airlines launches Austin-Los Angeles and New York-San Diego flights

In 2020, Alaska added 12 new routes from LAX

Alaska Airlines announced today two new routes from its key hubs in Southern California that will begin flying this spring. The airline will launch daily, nonstop service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Austin on March 18, with an increase to three daily departures on May 20. Daily, nonstop service between San Diego and New York JFK starts on April 4.

“Southern California is an integral part of Alaska’s network and continues to offer valuable opportunities for selective expansion,” said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines vice president of network and alliances. “These two new routes enhance our guest proposition in Southern California while providing valuable connectivity to our global partners as we join oneworld on March 31.”

New Routes

Start Date City Pair Frequency Aircraft March 18, 2021 Los Angeles – Austin Daily E175 May 20, 2021 Los Angeles – Austin 3x Daily E175 April 4, 2021 San Diego – New York JFK Daily 737

In 2020, Alaska Airlines added 12 new routes from LAX. With the new flight to Austin, the airline will fly to more than 40 nonstop destinations from LAX this spring. Alaska already has nonstop flights to the Texas capital city from five other West Coast cities: Seattle; Portland, Oregon; San Francisco; San Jose, California; and San Diego.

The new nonstop service between San Diego and New York JFK is part of Alaska’s growth to the Northeast from its West Coast hubs. This spring, the airline will also have nonstop service between San Diego and both Newark and Boston.