Aeromexico: 1.116 million passengers in December 2020
Aeromexico's December passenger numbers up 20.5% versus November 2020, driven by increases in both domestic and international passenger demand
Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. today reported December 2020 operational results.
- Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 116 thousand passengers in December 2020, an increase of 20.5% versus November 2020 driven by increases in both domestic and international passenger demand. Passengers carried were at 63.3% of December 2019 levels – domestic at 79.2% and international at 36.4%.
- Aeromexico’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) increased by 23.0% compared to November 2020 and was at 57.1% of December 2019.
- Demand measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) increased by 35.6% compared to November 2020 and was at 47.3% of December 2019.
- Aeromexico’s December load factor was 72.7%, an increase of 5.7 p.p. versus November 2020 and an 8.2 p.p. decrease versus December 2019.
- During December 2020, Aeromexico resumed operations of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the Mexico City – Cancun route, and gradually added other destinations such as Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Tijuana aligned with the airline’s network planning strategy. During January 2021 Aeromexico plans to increase its operations to Montreal to 5 weekly frequencies.
|December
|YTD December
|2020
|2019
|Var
|2020
|2019
|Var
|RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
|Domestic
|875
|1,004
|-12.9%
|7,057
|11,603
|-39.2%
|International
|880
|2,704
|-67.5%
|9,388
|30,868
|-69.6%
|Total
|1,754
|3,709
|-52.7%
|16,444
|42,470
|-61.3%
|ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
|Domestic
|1,102
|1,265
|-12.9%
|9,629
|14,322
|-32.8%
|International
|1,515
|3,317
|-54.3%
|15,956
|36,835
|-56.7%
|Total
|2,617
|4,583
|-42.9%
|25,586
|51,157
|-50.0%
|Load Factor (itinerary, %)
|p.p.
|p.p.
|Domestic
|79.3
|79.4
|-0.0
|73.3
|81.0
|-7.7
|International
|67.1
|81.5
|-14.4
|68.2
|83.8
|-15.6
|Total
|72.7
|80.9
|-8.2
|70.3
|83.0
|-12.7
|Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)
|Domestic
|877
|1,107
|-20.8%
|7,220
|13,113
|-44.9%
|International
|239
|656
|-63.6%
|2,264
|7,576
|-70.1%
|Total
|1,116
|1,763
|-36.7%
|9,484
|20,689
|-54.2%
Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.
