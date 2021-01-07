Cathay Pacific suspends all flights from UK to Hong Kong until January 25

Cathay Pacific flights to London’s Heathrow airport will resume on January 12, followed by a total of seven more up until January 24. But a flight to Manchester on January 15 was axed.

Cathay Pacific has announced that it is extending its suspension of all flights departing from the UK to Hong Kong until January 25, 2021.

The Hong Kong-based airline said the decision was in view of the entry restrictions put in place by the government of Hong Kong on arrivals from the UK.

The carrier said customers could make free and unlimited changes to their tickets up to December 31st this year.

Alternatively, they can exchange them for Cathay Credits for use at a later date, or cancel and request a refund.

At the same time, Cathay Pacific said that it will resume flying passengers from the Asian financial center to London next week, despite fears of travelers spreading COVID-19

The airline intends to operate CX251 flights to London Heathrow on January 12th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, 21st and 24th.

The scheduled flight to Manchester on January 15th is, however, cancelled.

Cathay Pacific said it was committed to providing a safe and secure travel environment for customers.