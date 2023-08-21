Aviation News Short News USA Travel News

25 Million Travel To and From the US in July

by Linda Hohnholz
According to data from the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), July US-international air travel was used by 24.729 million.

This represents a nearly 17% increase compared to the year prior. New York’s JFK received close to 3.5 million of the visitors with LAX, Miami, Newark and SF following close behind.

Top US ports serving international locations were New York (JFK) 3.477 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 2.277 million, Miami (MIA) 2.129 million, Newark (EWR) 1.539 million and San Francisco (SFO) 1.487 million. As far as foreign ports go, London Heathrow topped the list with 1.8 million from the US, with Cancun, Toronto, Paris, and Mexico City rounding out the top 5.

