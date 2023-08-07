Destination News Hospitality Industry Hotel News Luxury Tourism News Newsletter Rebuilding Travel Resort News Short News Tourism Tourism Investment News USA Travel News

$25 Million Renovation at Hilton West Palm Beach

43 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Hilton West Palm Beach hotel announced that it will debut a fully transformative renovation this fall.

A $25 Million renovation is set to encompass all guestrooms, four dining destinations, pool deck and interiors with a new design.

