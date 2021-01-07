Seychelles Tourism Board staff movement

The Seychelles Tourism Board’s (STB’s) Management and Board would like to inform all its partners and stakeholders of the retirement of Ms. Monette Rose Director for Italy, Turkey, Israel, and the Mediterranean effective January 1, 2020.

Ms. Rose, who joined STB on October 1, 2005 and has been part of its marketing team for the past 15 years was based in Italy where she expertly directed the operations and the various projects.

Ms. Rose will be remembered as a market- savvy and a diligent member of the STB team. Speaking of the retirement of Ms. Rose, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin Director Regional Europe mentioned Monette as an enthusiastic professional.

“Monette’s passion for her country has transpired through her hard work. Having worked close to her for many years, I will not only miss a close collaborator but also a dear friend. Dedicated and always available, Monette is a keen listener and has shared with us her expertise, creativity and her wisdom. She has been a strong link in my European team,” said Bernadette Willemin.

On her part Mrs. Francis stated her gratitude to Ms. Rose for her very many years of service for Seychelles and her great work at the STB.

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce the retirement of a great team member. Monette’s commitment and dedication has played an important role in the growth and success of this destination’s marketing in Italy and the various markets she has worked on. Although we will miss her dearly, she has more than earned the right to spend more time with her loved ones.

The STB Board, management and its team extend their warmest wishes for the future to Ms. Rose and her family.

Prior to joining the STB, Ms. Rose worked in the airline industry namely for Air Seychelles for 17 years and other African Airline companies.

