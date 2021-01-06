Holland America Line extends pause in cruise operations
Holland America Line announced the extension its pause of cruise operations for Alaska, Mexican Riviera, Pacific Coast, Caribbean, Mediterranean and Canada/New England departures through April 30, 2021.
As Holland America Line continues to prepare and develop its plans to meet the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the compan
