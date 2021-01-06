Best Passports to have: Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Germany

The US or UK Passport only gives access to 75 countries visa free. This is bringing the value of the US passport to the same level as The Gambia. The Global Mobility Report 2021 Q1 highlights new research by Deep Knowledge Group, overlaying data from the Covid-19 Risk and Safety Assessment of the economic, social, and health stability of 250 countries and regions with the latest Henley Passport Index results.