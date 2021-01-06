Koh Lani in the Gulf of Thailand orders all tourists to leave
Koh Lani is an island paradise in the Gulf of Thailand. It's a popular tour destination from Pattaya. On Sunday the 100 tourists on this beautiful beach paradise were ordered to leave due to a COVID-19 case.
