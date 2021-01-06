Tourism and Pandemics: Do They Coexist?
What makes COVID-19 different from previous diseases in the speed and reach of the virus and the extent of the contagion beyond the traveler to the destination? Tourism is about movement. Pandemics are about stopping a spread.
CATEGORIES Airline NewsCruise Industry NewsetnFeature Travel StoryGovernment and Public Sector Tourism NewsHospitality Industry NewsHotel & Resort NewsInternational Visitor NewsPremium NewsrebuildingResort NewsTourism NewsTravelTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Safety & EmergenciesTravel Wire NewsUSA Travel News