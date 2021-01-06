Tourism Malaysia announces new executive appointments

Tourism Malaysia today announced several new appointments in management, in an effort to strengthen the organizational structure, so as to achieve its strategic targets this year of revitalizing the country’s tourism sector.

It said in a statement today that Datuk Zainuddin Abdul Wahab, previously a senior director in the Strategic Planning Division, has been appointed as senior director of management and assumes the role of the deputy director-general (DG) [Planning] effective Jan 4.

“Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof takes over from Zainuddin as senior director in the Strategic Planning Division, while Datin Rafidah Idris has been appointed as the new director of the Corporate Communications Division,” he said.

According to Tourism Malaysia, Mohamed Amin Yahya and Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali, who are senior deputy directors, have been entrusted the roles as directors in the Human Resources Division and Package Development Division respectively, effective the same date.

Tourism Malaysia DG Zulkifly Md Said said his team will continue to increase promotional activities for domestic tourism through the implementation of stimulus packages under Budget 2021’s Tourism Recovery Plan.

“Although domestic tourism cannot replace the arrival of international tourists at this time, domestic tourism still plays a role as a major contributor to the country’s economic survival,” he added.