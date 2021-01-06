COVID-19 restrictions remain in place at Fiji’s Nadi International Airport

Fiji Airports chairman Geoffrey Shaw confirmed today that Fiji’s main international airport will continue to restrict access to its passenger terminal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 restrictions have been in place at Nadi International Airport since March of 2020 as a health and safety requirement, including banning non-passengers from entering the airport terminal, and terminal cleaning and disinfecting protocols, according to the official.

As for passengers, Geoffrey Shaw said that they are required to provide valid travel documents at the security check-points.

The restrictions will remain in place to provide a safe and healthy airport environment for travelers, he said.

As part of the new normal, wearing a face mask is mandatory for passengers within the terminal building at all times.

Nadi International Airport, about 192 km northwest of Fiji’s capital city of Suva, is the main international airport of Fiji as well as an important regional hub for the South Pacific region.

The airport receives more than 2.1 million international passengers and close to 300,000 domestic passengers annually, and services 20 airlines and serve flights that connects Fiji and 15 cities around the world.