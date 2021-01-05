Jamaica Tourism Minister mourns death of Harry Maragh

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett has expressed condolences to the family and loved-ones of the late Harriat “Harry” Maragh, past president of the Shipping Association of Jamaica (SAJ) and chairman of Lannaman & Morris Group of Companies.

“I was very saddened to learn about the passing of one of Jamaica’s stalwarts in the tourism and shipping industries, Harry Maragh. He was always pleasant and the consummate professional. This is indeed a great loss for our industry and he will be truly missed,” said Minister Bartlett.

Maragh’s company Lannaman and Morris is credited as the shipping agent for cruise lines such as Carnival Cruise, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Holland America, Costa Cruises and Aida Cruises. He also the founding manager of the Ocho Rios Cruise Ship Terminal. Over the years, Lannaman & Morris has become the leading cruise agent, representing in excess of 75 per cent of all cruises that call at Jamaican ports.

“I greatly admire our homegrown talent who start from humble beginnings and go on to do great things for the nation. He started as a validating/traffic clerk with Lannaman & Morris and later bought the company which has represents in excess of 75 per cent of all cruise lines that call on Jamaica. The success of our industry could not have happened without the stewardship of this great Jamaican.

I offer my sincere condolences to his wife Charmaine and the rest of their family as well as to his staff, who I am sure will miss him dearly. May God continue to provide you comfort during this very difficult period of mourning,” said Minister Bartlett.

In expressing her condolences, Executive Director of the Jamaica Vacations Ltd (JAMVAC), Joy Roberts said, “As one of the main agents for cruise ships with the responsibility of acting as the agent for major cruise ships arriving at our ports, we have worked very closely with Lannamans. Mr. Maragh was very hands-on as CEO, always approachable and reliable, always willing to assist when challenges arise.”

“He was a source of knowledge, expertise and was a great support due to his experience and relationship with the cruise lines. He assisted with giving invaluable advice on the industry and nurtured collaborations between Jamaican stakeholders and cruise executives. He continued to always make that call and assist to the very end. His passing will be a great loss for the cruise industry,” she added.

Maragh served on the Tourism Enhancement Fund’s board of directors as chairman of the audit sub-committee and the human resources sub-committee from June 2012 to February 2016. At the time of his passing, Harry Maragh was chairman of the Kingston Port Workers Superannuation Fund, a post he had held since 2003. He was also a director of Express Catering and Margaritaville Turks & Caicos.