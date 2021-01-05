Saudi Arabia and Qatar end dispute, reopen borders

Saudi Arabia and Qatar today announced the end of their three-year-long dispute and full restoration of diplomatic ties.

The announcement came after hugs were exchanged between leaders of the two countries at the annual Gulf Cooperation Council summit on Tuesday.

It followed the announcement by Kuwait – a mediator of the talks – on Monday that the four Arab nations would reopen their land, sea and air borders with Qatar.

Riyadh and its allies, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, have agreed to resume relations with Doha, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told a news conference.

The countries had cut Qatar off in 2017 over its relationship with Iran, as well as claims that it funded designated terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), allegations it strongly denies.

Chief of the Arab League of countries, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, welcomed the outcome of the summit, saying that anything that led to “calm and normalcy among Arab countries will be in the interest of the collective Arab unity.”

Leaders from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council signed documents on Tuesday recognizing the countries’ “solidarity” with one another in the Saudi city of AlUla.