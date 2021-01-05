Minimum contact: Germany extends lockdown until end of January
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel today announced that German nationwide COVID-19 lockdown is being extended at least until the end of this month.
The restrictions are also being toughened and the people are being instructed to limit contacts to a “minimum,” amid soaring number of new infection cases.
“We need to restrict contact more strictly… We ask all citizens to restrict contact to the absolute minimum,” Merkel told journalists on Tuesday.
