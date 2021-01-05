Eating locally is in: 2021 Best Cities for locavores named

Eating locally is in — again. During the pandemic, Americans renewed their appetite for the “locavore” diet, which consists of food from local places like nearby gardens, farmers markets, and farm-to-table restaurants.



Before lockdowns, nearly three-quarters of Americans were already eating locally produced food. A recent surge in direct farm-to-consumer sales suggests the trend has continued to grow.



But not all U.S. cities are equally suitable for meeting the needs of locavores.





That’s why industry experts crunched the numbers to determine 2021’s Best Cities for Locavores.



The experts compared the 150 biggest U.S. cities across 14 key indicators of locavore-friendliness. They range from the prevalence of community-supported agriculture and farm-to-table restaurants to the sales of farm-to-consumer food per capita.



How did the cities fare? Here are the top and bottom 10 performers, followed by some key takeaways.

Best Cities for Locavores

Rank City 1 Santa Rosa, CA 2 Ontario, CA 3 Salem, OR 4 Vancouver, WA 5 Worcester, MA 6 Anaheim, CA 7 Yonkers, NY 8 Jersey City, NJ 9 Fort Lauderdale, FL 10 Hialeah, FL

Worst Cities for Locavores

City Lubbock, TX Chicago, IL Lincoln, NE Omaha, NE Laredo, TX Colorado Springs, CO Wichita, KS Amarillo, TX Sioux Falls, SD Anchorage, AK

Highlights and Lowlights: