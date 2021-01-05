International Congress and Convention Association announces new team structure

International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the global association for the international meetings industry, is privileged to announce the appointment of a number of key roles cementing ICCA’s commitment to building a sustainable and robust organization for its members.

An independent, strategic organisational review highlighted ICCA’s strengths of shared values and trust. However, to reach the next generation of ICCA leaders and be responsive and flexible to change, the report identified a need for restructure to safeguard ICCA’s future and make it a stronger, agile and adaptable organisation for its members.

The need for synergy, customized member services and innovativeness was a vital outcome of the review and prompted a broader review of ICCA’s divisional structure. As a result, a series of crucial recruitment activities commenced. After an extensive executive search conducted by an external firm, which focused on securing expert talent from the meetings industry and association community, we are delighted to announce the following appointments.

Caroline Stanners has taken up the newly created role of Chief Business Development Officer. Caroline will be leading and supporting the Regional Directors, ICCA’s events, marketing and communications activities. Caroline brings more than 25 years of experience across sales, operations and customer service with a proven track record in the meetings industry and not for profit sector, most recently as the Director Commercial for Parks Victoria and Director of Operations at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Having returned to Europe after 13 years in Australia, Caroline is based in Amsterdam and will be a pivotal ICCA’s Executive Team member.

As ICCA’s new Community Engagement Manager, Frances van Klaveren focus will be on developing the Association community growth plan, and a robust engagement plan for the Association community. Frances holds a BSc in Neuroscience, a Postgraduate Degree in Science Communication a Level 5 Certificate in Management and Leadership. Frances has 14 years’ experience in international event management, working for non-profit membership organisations and professional associations. Frances’ experience at the Society of Petroleum Engineers International and the Biochemical Society perfectly positions her to drive innovation and deliver enhanced benefits and legacy outcomes for ICCA’s Association Community.

Joining Caroline is Agnes Maignien as ICCA’s Senior Event and Promotions Specialist. Agnes will be supporting the development and delivery of ICCA’s extensive calendar of events including ICCA’s annual Congress and a series of innovative, tailored events offering content that resonates with each region and sector. Agnes holds a Masters inBusiness Administration and Management, Culture and Tourism and International Management of Tourism, and 12 years’ work experience in organising and marketing events. Agnes has worked for WorldHotels, QUO Global, a branding agency evolving and fine-tuning paradigm-shifting travel and hospitality brands over her career. And more recently from the WYSE Travel Confederation, a global not-for-profit membership organisation, where she was their Head of Marketing.

Heleen Dijkstra has joined ICCA as their Junior Financial Controller, reporting to ICCA’s Chief Finance Officer, Cindy Karijodikromo Heleen, to optimize financial processes and create comprehensive financial business plans and reports. Heleen has a Bachelor degree in International Hospitality Management and over 10 years’ experience in Accounting and Controlling. With an extensive career in the hospitality industry, including Marriott, Park Plaza Hotels, and the Anthony Hotel Utrecht, she was responsible for its overall financial settlement and four other legal entities.

In addition, at the start of 2020, ICCA welcomed three new team members to strengthen the administrative team at ICCA’s Amsterdam office. Cindy, Natasza and Dave has over 20 years of experience in their respective fields and been working in the corporate and non -profit sectors in Europe and the United States:

These appointments come at a crucial time both for ICCA and the association meetings industry. As we all continue to navigate the COVID era and set our sights on our industry’s rebuild, ICCA will be at the forefront providing members with global insights with a regional focus to build lasting legacy impacts for association meetings.

Senthil Gopinath ICCA CEO: “We are proud to have such incredible talent joining the ICCA Team. I am also delighted to see increased diversity within ICCA with over 60% of the ICCA Team women; we will continue to celebrate the diversity that shines through the association meetings industry.””Our steadfast commitment to the ICCA community and our members remains, and I am confident that the entire ICCA team, will build on the momentum that we have seen so far in 2020. We look towards 2021 with optimism and ICCA will continue to deliver innovative events, futuristic industry knowledge and be a valued partner to our members.”