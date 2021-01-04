Seychelles New Safety Measures Announced

Seychelles authorities announced new safety measures on Sunday, January 3, 2020, with the aim to curb the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

The Seychelles International Airport will remain open for visitors.

As part of the new measures enforced and effective immediately, visitors already in Seychelles will be required to remain in one accommodation establishment for the first ten days of their stay in the destination and this measure extends to all new visitors entering Seychelles as of Sunday, January 3, 2020.

No transfer of accommodation will be permitted until the completion of the first 10 days of stay in one establishment.

Stand-alone restaurants will be closed, restaurants within hotels and guest houses will remain open for their guests only. Other recreational services within hotel premises including bars, swimming pools, spas and Kid’s club will also not be operational.

Inter-island travels are strongly discouraged.

Visitors coming by sea vessels will not be permitted to disembark on the Seychelles shores before ten days after the last port of call.

A strong plea has been made by the authorities for all service providers to maintain a high level of alert and reactiveness at all times.

The industry is reminded that wearing of mask is mandatory in Seychelles. Any person failing to comply will be liable to legal actions.

Visitors are also reminded that they are not allowed to use public transport during their stay in Seychelles.

The industry is reminded that it is imperative they follow all guidelines applicable.

