Russia considering issuing ‘vaccine passports’ for international travel

Russia considering issuing new form of travel document for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 | Russia vaccinates its citizens | New document to enable Russian citizens to travel across the borders |

Russian authorities said that the country’s government is considering issuing new form of travel document for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, in an effort to cut risks associated with international travel.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin instructed policymakers “to consider issuing certificates to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 infections using Russian vaccines… for the purpose of enabling citizens to travel across the borders of the Russian Federation and those of other countries.”

Russia’s Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, has been charged with implementing the recommendations, and is set to report back on January 20.

The International Air Transport Association, which represents 290 airlines across the world, has supported the idea of vaccine passports, and is developing its own digital system to track who has been immunized against the virus. Passengers may be expected to present equivalent documents before being allowed to board planes in the future.

Immunizations with the Russian-made vaccine have been taking place in the capital and across the country. More than 70 centers in Moscow are now offering jabs, and at least 800,000 people have received their first dose.