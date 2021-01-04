Introducing Ideation + H: New Boutique Hospitality Asset Management and Consulting Firm

Pamela Malkani is pleased to announce the formation of ideation + h as of January 1, 2021.The new boutique hospitality asset management and consulting firm will oversee a portfolio of hotels and fractional clubs, including its current collection of over 1,500 keys and over $350 million in annual revenues.

The team at ideation + h has over 150 years of combined operational and asset management experience working with leading hotel management companies and franchise operators, including Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Hyatt, Hilton, Highgate, HEI and Pyramid in the luxury, upper upscale and upscale hotel markets in the cities of Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Miami and San Francisco.

Ms. Malkani was previously head of the hospitality division at luxury developer Millennium Partners for 25 years. Under Malkani’s leadership, the Hotel Group at Millennium Partners was an essential component of Millennium’s successful real estate development strategy. Seven five-star hotels, branded as either Four Seasons or Ritz-Carlton, were constructed during her tenure at Millennium Partners and served as an integral part of Millennium’s portfolio of luxury condominium, office and retail buildings based in major cities across the United States. Millennium Hotel Group’s effective management of the design, fit-out, opening and daily operation of these hotels was crucial to the projects’ success. When Millennium sold an interest in the hotels in 2010-2012, Millennium’s Hotel Group continued to provide asset management services to the new partners and provided asset management services to an expanded portfolio of hotels.

Phil Aarons, founding partner of Millennium Partners, stated: “For a quarter of a century, Pam and her team have brought experience, discipline, and integrity to the management of both Millennium Partners’ hotels and the hotels of other major owners. We wish her and her new company continued success.”

“The current market conditions have created many new opportunities, and I’m thrilled to start this exciting new chapter with my team,” said Malkani. “But I couldn’t begin this endeavor without the support and mentorship from the team at Millennium Partners. The last 25 years have been wonderful, and I look forward to our continued working relationship.”

About ideation + h:

Ideation + h is a leading boutique hospitality asset management and advisory firm, providing owners, investors, and lenders of hospitality assets the experience and expertise to meet their investment objectives. Providing 150+ years of real estate & hospitality experience, team members are professionals in their individual fields and together create a well-rounded, diverse and dynamic group. Each member has prior hotel operating experience in various disciplines including Finance, Sales & Marketing, Operations, and Revenue Management, and working with on-property teams, use their knowledge to drive results and exceed expectations. Learn more at: www.ideationh.com

About Millennium Partners

Founded in 1991, Millennium Partners is an internationally recognized residential developer of luxury mixed-use properties, responsible for dramatic showcase properties in some of the nation’s most dynamic urban locations. Learn more at: www.millenniumptrs.com