6 Emerging Trends for the Future of Travel

Top 6 travel trends

After a travel-challenged 2020, the future of travel is looking brighter. We can now see the light as travel begins to open up in the wake of the vaccine. Many travelers are eagerly awaiting the chance to travel again. But there are some notable differences in how they’ll travel compared to prior years. Travel industry experts share top 6 emerging travel trends.

Top 6 Travel Trends:

1.Purposeful travel – COVID-19 revealed our interconnectedness. Post-pandemic, many travelers want to travel more responsibly and with purpose, engaging with and learning from other cultures and making a positive contribution to the local communities they visit. This personal aspect of travel and the chance to change individual lives will be sought after more than ever by many travelers after missing out on these opportunities in 2020.

2.Women: Solo and sharing – The pent-up demand for the liberating experience of travel will see women traveling on their own, without the worry of accommodating another person’s schedule or interests. The segment of solo women travelers is an area of growth for travel industry, representing 50% of travelers. In 2010, just 27% of travelers were solos. Some solo women travelers are single by choice, some are widowed, while many are married and occasionally travel with spouses. Sometimes they travel totally alone, other times exploring with a friend, or even sharing with a roommate.



3.Revenge travel – Bring on the travel. Travelers whose 2020 plans were thwarted are intent on catching up on missed opportunities. Looking ahead, they will travel more than they normally would after being deprived due to the pandemic.

Solo travelers, in particular, are forging ahead with plans to travel more. In the recent Solo Traveler survey, nearly 3,000 respondents shared their views regarding solo travel and COVID-19. Forty-six percent (46%) responded that they would travel more, both domestically and internationally.

Some travelers over 50 also feel a sense of urgency. ‘Mature’ travelers feel that their time to travel in the future may be limited.

4.Slow travel – COVID-19 lockdowns gave many people a chance to slow down and appreciate life’s small details. Slow travel aims to give travelers a rich understanding of life in their destination. Interactions with local people, including opportunities to learn through frank discussions on timely topics, allow travelers to experience a community on a deeper level.

5.Europe-focused – While domestic travel took hold in 2020, U.S. travelers will return to international travel, beginning with Europe. With the glimmer of hope that COVID will be under greater control, people will be more willing to consider international travel, yet somewhat closer to home and less remote.

In the Solo Traveler survey, 40% of respondents favored Europe and the UK as a destination following the pandemic.

6.Private adventures – Private adventures take small group travel, already popular, to another level. More people will seek to travel together as a family or a close group of friends or relatives – and no one else. Private tours limit exposure to other travelers and public transportation, yet still provide a tour operator’s planning, experience, oversight, and standard health and safety approach.