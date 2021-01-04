No sign of recovery for airline ticket sales by US travel agencies
- Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) domestic traffic numbers in the United States |
- Number of tickets issued in the United States down up to 82.9% |
- Number of tickets sold by segment released |
Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) today reported the following consolidated airline ticketing volume variances, compared to the same period in 2019. These totals represent sales generated by U.S. travel agencies* and processed through the ARC settlement system. Data figures are for the seven days ending January 3, 2021.
Tickets Issued for All Itineraries:
|7-Day Period Ending
|Ticket Variance
vs. Same Week 2019
| Sales Variance
vs. Same Week 2019
|December 13
|-68.2%
|-80.3%
|December 20
|-66.1%
|-80.1%
|December 27, 2020
|-63.8%
|-76.4%
|January 3, 2021
|-72.6%
|-82.9%
|Year-to-Date (YTD)
|-61.79%
|-69.92%
Variances in Tickets Sold by Segment for All Itineraries:
|7-Day Period Ending
|Corporate
|Online
|Leisure/Other
|December 13
|-84.7%
|-56.3%
|-69.9%
|December 20
|-84.9%
|-51.2%
|-69.5%
|December 27, 2020
|-77.9%
|-55.0%
|-69.9%
|January 3, 2021
|-88.7%
|-62.8%
|-72.5%
|Year-to-Date (YTD)
|-71.63%
|-54.11%
|-62.93%
- Results are based on weekly sales data ending January 3, 2021, from 11,363 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines and are not net of refunds or exchanges.
- Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.
