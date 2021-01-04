No sign of recovery for airline ticket sales by US travel agencies

Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) domestic traffic numbers in the United States | Number of tickets issued in the United States down up to 82.9% | Number of tickets sold by segment released |

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) today reported the following consolidated airline ticketing volume variances, compared to the same period in 2019. These totals represent sales generated by U.S. travel agencies* and processed through the ARC settlement system. Data figures are for the seven days ending January 3, 2021.

Tickets Issued for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Ticket Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 Sales Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 December 13 -68.2% -80.3% December 20 -66.1% -80.1% December 27, 2020 -63.8% -76.4% January 3, 2021 -72.6% -82.9% Year-to-Date (YTD) -61.79% -69.92%

Variances in Tickets Sold by Segment for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Corporate Online Leisure/Other December 13 -84.7% -56.3% -69.9% December 20 -84.9% -51.2% -69.5% December 27, 2020 -77.9% -55.0% -69.9% January 3, 2021 -88.7% -62.8% -72.5% Year-to-Date (YTD) -71.63% -54.11% -62.93%