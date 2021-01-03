Dr. Taleb Rifai is the new Secretary-General

World Tourism Forum Institute appoints new Secretary-General

Former UNWTO SG Dr. Taleb Rifai accept the position of Secretary-General of WTFI

The hospitality business has been among the most seriously impacted by the COVID-

The World Tourism Forum Institute is a London based research institute that supports sustainable and universally accessible tourism. It encourages responsible tourism.

In a report, the Institute said it has been apparent that the hospitality business has been among the most seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the sector is not recovering – and the dismissals will certainly not stop flowing.

The former Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) just accepted his appointment as Secretary-General of the World Tourism Forum Institute.

There are primary factors affecting the level of demand for nature and heritage tourism, namely; overall growth in tourism, growth in specialty travel, and increasing environmental awareness and concern. Each of these influences has a number of elements affected.

Tourism has become the most important economic activity for many countries, particularly as the biggest foreign exchange earner. It also illustrates the growing importance provided to recreation and leisure as a result of rising income levels around the world. However, unlike many goods and services, tourism has no exact alternatives, which means that the market for holidays should grow rather than be searched for something else. It may also be an issue to have political boundaries that separate states, metropolitan areas or other natural market areas. Tourism has become a major sector that has an impact on the country economy’s growth. Tourism’s main benefits are revenue production and job creation. This is the most important source of healthcare for many regions and countries. The national economy’s ability to benefit from tourism depends on the availability of investment to build the necessary infrastructure and its capacity to provide tourist needs.