Pakistan and Saudi Arabia resume passenger flights

PIA resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia reopens travel

New strain of COVID-19 virus in Saudi Arabia

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday announced the resumption of two-way flights to the kingdom after Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on international travel.

Riyadh had closed its borders for travel last month after a new strain of the novel coronavirus had been detected in the United

On Sunday, the kingdom’s civil aviation authority, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced the country was resuming international travel in a notification following which PIA made the announcement regarding resumption of its travel.

playht_player width=”100%” height=”175″ voice=”Noah”]

A few days ago, the PIA had announced that it would repatriate Pakistani who had been stranded in Saudi Arabia following the outbreak of the second wave of the virus.

“Passengers will be able to travel to Saudi Arabia from today on all PIA flights,” said the Pakistan national flag carrier’s spokesperson. “All travelers must obtain a [negative] PCR test before they travel.”