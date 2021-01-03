Will the United States Bomb Iran before Trump leaves?

FIRST: US President cut short his New Years Vacation

SECOND: Are Israel and Saudi Arabia pushing the US to attack Iran?

THIRD: Iran warns the US

Travel and tourism veteran Professor Geoffrey Lipman already predicted in some of his social media postings and in an interview with eTurboNews in November, US President Trump may want to disturb the election outcome with an attack on Iran. COVID-19 is an overwhelming issue for both the US and Iran. It is troubling and frightening to have such news dominating social media and newswires over the New Years’ holidays.

US President Donald Trump was cutting short his Florida golf vacation and returned to Washington on Thursday, one day earlier than expected for reasons the White House didn’t explain.

Israel and Saudi Arabia have been urging the administration of US President Donald Trump to strike Iran ahead of the inauguration of the presumptive US President-elect Joe Biden, London-based Dar Al-Hayat reported Thursday.

According to the report, which cites unnamed US sources, the two nations seek a surgical US strike aimed at Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

The rationale behind the alleged push is to derail possible Iran outreach from the Biden administration, with President-elect stating an intention to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal.

Several Iranian political and military officials issued warnings on Saturday over possible hostile movements against Iran, on the first anniversary of the killing of Commander Qassem Soleimani.

“New intelligence from Iraq indicates that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans-putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on social media, as quoted by official news agency IRNA.

Iran’s chief diplomat called on the United States President Donald Trump to “be careful of a trap.”

Major General Hossein Salami, commander in chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), also issued a warning against hostile action taken against Iran.

“We have shown it in practice, and we announce that we will respond to any action taken by the enemy against us with a reciprocal, decisive and solid blow,” Salami declared, semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.