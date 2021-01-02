Cuba updates entry requirements for foreign visitors

Starting from January 10, all foreign tourists traveling to Cuba will required to have a certificate of a negative test for COVID-19.

The PCR test must be taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

The certificate must be issued in two languages ​​- the language of the country of origin and English.

Upon arrival, tourists will have to take a second test. The result of which will be ready in a day. Until the results of the second test are ready, the visitors will need to quarantine at the hotel.

Also, tourists must have medical insurance with coverage for treatment for COVID-19, or you can buy a Cuban medical coverage for $30.