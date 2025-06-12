242 People Killed in Air India Boeing 787 Takeoff Crash

Current premium viewers: 14

An Air India flight with 242 passengers on board, traveling from Ahmedabad to London, has tragically crashed shortly after takeoff. A video circulating online depicts the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner descending in a residential neighborhood, with smoke billowing into the air.

According to the airline, the crashed aircraft was Flight AI171, a passenger flight to London Gatwick airport.

The aircraft departed Ahmedabad in Gujarat state at approximately 1:47 PM local time (8:17 AM GMT), slightly delayed from its scheduled time. Officials report that the crash occurred just nine minutes after the flight was given clearance for takeoff.

Firefighters have reached the location, and emergency response teams are being dispatched. The authorities have yet to determine the cause of the incident.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his condolences for the passengers aboard the aircraft that met with an accident in India.

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” British PM wrote on X.

Indian PM Narendra Modi wrote that the Ahmedabad plane crash is “heartbreaking beyond words.” He added that he is in touch with ministers and authorities who are “working to assist those who are affected.”

India’s Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, spoke at a press conference following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171, which had 242 individuals on board. He stated that the government is not yet able to verify the precise number of casualties.

“Air India’s flight AI171 crashed this afternoon with a total of 242 people on board. Rescue operations are currently underway. We have held an emergency meeting. It will take some time before we can confirm the exact number of casualties.”

As per police reports from Ahmedabad, it seems there are no survivors from the incident.

More than 100 bodies have been transported to a local hospital.

Boeing’s shares declined by 8% in pre-market trading on the NASDAQ following the crash of an Air India Boeing 787-7 near Ahmedabad.

The shares of the US-based manufacturer were trading at $196.83, reflecting a decrease of 8.02%.

Boeing has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.