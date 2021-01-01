UNICEF on the future of children in this world
What you need to know:
- As always, the Pacific island nation of Fiji welcomed the first baby of the new year and the United States the last one.
- UNICEF estimates an 84-year average life expectancy for the 140 million children it projects will be born throughout 2021
- read more
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsEducational Travel NewsetnexclusiveGovernment and Public Sector Tourism NewsHealth NewsInternational Visitor NewsLGBTQPeople in Travel & TourismrebuildingTourism Investment NewsTourism NewsTravelTravel DealsTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Wire News