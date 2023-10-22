24 hours in Dresden: Perfect!

I left Cologne on a nice October 15 Sunday morning and got on an early Intercity train. I arrived in Dresden around 12:30 p.m after changing in Deutz, Frankfurt, and Leipzig. After a 5-10 minute taxi ride, I checked into the Hilton Dresden. The senior rate on the Intercity was less than 50 Euro one way.

Paying 80 Euro on top of the EURO 110.00 room rate for an upgrade to a two-story executive suite with a living room, an upstairs bedroom and work area, three TVs, and access to the Executive Lounge, free drinks, snacks, and a spectacular breakfast buffet was well worth the investment.

I even found 30 minutes for a swim in the large indoor pool and checked out the state-of-the-art gym and spa area.

Dresden Tourism explains the City perfectly:



There are many ways to define culture and beauty. But they can be easily summarised in just one word: Dresden. The sheer wealth and splendor of the cultural treasures just a stone’s throw from the Elbe plains are enough to take your breath away.

Although the attribute ‘world famous’ is dished out all too often, it is a befitting term for Dresden.

The city is famed not only for its three major landmarks – the Baroque Zwinger Palace, Semperoper opera house, and the Church of Our Lady – but also for Brühl’s Terrace and the Royal Palace, the Elbe Castles on the Loschwitz hillside, the exclusive villas of the Blasewitz borough, the garden city of Hellerau and, of course, the twelve Dresden State Art Collections.

Here you will encounter treasures such as Raphael’s The Sistine Madonna and the Green Vault, the world’s largest treasure chamber.

Dresden is the capital city of the German state of Saxony and its second most populous city after Leipzig. It is the 12th most populous city in Germany, the fourth largest by area, and the third most populous city in the area of former East Germany, after Berlin and Leipzig.

I enjoyed a great dinner with old friends of almost 50 years from a small town close to Dresden, named Dürrröhrsdorf.

Caught the 8.45 am Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt on my way to Washington and Las Vegas for a busy IMEX America.

I made one big mistake, not staying for another day or two- but there is always a second chance – and IMEX was well worth it 🙂