India Bids Farewell to Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds, the world famous wax museum, is closing up shop in Delhi, India, where it entered just 3 years ago in 2017. The popular museum is located in the Regal building in central Connaught Place, which was once a popular movie theatre.

The Regal Theatre also known as the Regal Cinema was a single screen cinema hall and theatre situated in Connaught Place in New Delhi. It was the first cinema to be constructed in New Delhi in the newly-developing Connaught Place area back in 1932.

Madame Tussauds Delhi, a wax museum and tourist attraction, took over the location changing it from a cinema to a museum and is the twenty-third location for the Tussauds. The museum in Delhi was set up by sculptor Marie Tussaud.

The famed wax museum is in 22 cities around the globe where a combination of local leaders and world-famous people created in wax statue replicas are attractions and photo opportunities for visitors who throng the museums.

The closing of the New Delhi attraction has taken India observers by surprise. It is being speculated that one reason could be the expensive real estate that the museum sits on as well as the lack of adequate places nearby to park.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Madame Tussauds museum to close its doors as a temporary measure back in March of this year. The museum website states: “In support of the government’s efforts to mitigate social gatherings to halt the spread of the Corona Virus, Madame Tussauds Delhi will remain closed from Friday, 20th March 2020 until further notice. The health and safety of our guests is our top priority, and we encourage everyone to follow the recommended guidelines & precautions issued by the health authorities.”

It seems now, however, that this closure may be made permanent. There is the possibility that the museum will open again in the future in a more suitable less expensive location that can accommodate visitors who want to park their cars. But for now, Madame Tussauds Delhi remains closed perhaps forever.

