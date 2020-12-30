Abu Dhabi Tourism wraps up 2020 with dazzling fireworks shows

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a dazzling array of celebrations taking place in the UAE capital on New Year’s Eve, including fireworks shows in some of Abu Dhabi’s most renown neighborhoods – the Corniche, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island and Al Wathba on Thursday December 31.

In line with the Emirate’s rigorous efforts in ensuring stringent health and safety guidelines, residents and visitors are also invited to welcome the new year remotely by watching the fireworks taking place at the Corniche on Thursday, December 31 at midnight on Abu Dhabi TV, Emarat TV, and UAE_BARQ’s official Instagram page. Yas Island’s fireworks will also be visible from various viewing options, including dining venues across Yas Marina.

Alongside DCT Abu Dhabi and Miral’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, the capital will also be hosting further activities in celebration of the new year, including exemplary fireworks shows by the organisers of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, spanning 35 minutes and breaking two Guinness World Records. The festival will also feature a range of shows and performances by local and international bands. Al Maryah Island will also be featuring its popular annual New Year’s Eve celebrations organised by Mubadala Investment Company.

Commenting on the celebrations, HE Ali Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “2020 has been a truly extraordinary year that presented organizations worldwide with several challenges, and most importantly, with the opportunity to innovate. Despite the restrictions to public mobility, in fact, our community and partners in Abu Dhabi have shown exceptional commitment, creativity and cooperation which have been critical in helping us navigate the complexities with greater ease. As we head into a new year, we are optimistic about the future and sincerely wish our community, partners and people around the world a great year ahead.”

Abu Dhabi has received global praise in its efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, making it not only an attractive global destination, but also one of the safest cities to visit. Most recently, the UAE was awarded by the Global Soft Power Index, the top position in the Middle East and the 14th in the world for its efficient handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, in response to consumers’ growing uncertainty around health and safety, DCT Abu Dhabi spearheaded the Go Safe Certification conferred to entities in Abu Dhabi who have successfully adhered to rigorous safety and hygiene measures during the pandemic. The Emirate is now approaching a 100% Go Safe status as a destination, with all hotels having already been certified, including multiple attractions, malls and public spaces.

The upcoming New Year’s Eve festivities were arranged in a way that would bring together the Emirate’s community together, whilst keeping safety a top priority. The New Year’s Eve celebration will also symbolically conclude the series of local initiatives such as the recent Re-Discover Abu Dhabi and Retail Abu Dhabi campaigns led by DCT Abu Dhabi, that encouraged domestic tourists to spend time in the Emirate. The celebrations also coincide two major milestones announced earlier this month, namely the UAE Tourism Identity Strategy and the long-anticipated reopening of the UAE capital to international travelers.

Abu Dhabi is on its path to welcome international visitors again in the new year, with several activities, events and offerings underway.